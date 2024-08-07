Over 73 Lakh Mobile Connections Disconnected For Failing Reverification

In response to concerns over fraudulent SIM card activations, the Department of Telecommunications has flagged approximately 81 lakh mobile connections, with telecom service providers disconnecting about 73 lakh of these connections after failing reverification, Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar informed Parliament on Wednesday.

The DoT's system, designed to detect and address fake identification documents used for mobile connections, has led to the disconnection of these flagged connections.

Additionally, the department identified roughly 1.92 crore mobile connections held by about 16 lakh subscribers exceeding the permissible limit.

Out of these, about 66 lakh connections have been disconnected to comply with the regulations, ensuring that the remaining connections stay within the allowed limit for these subscribers.

(With inputs from PTI)