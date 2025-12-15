Now comes the uncomfortable part. China’s trade surplus is the result of both rising exports and falling imports. When imports drop, which has dropped marginally in 2025 in China compared to the previous year, it usually means people at home aren’t buying much, so demand within China is weak.

Since China is so big, this extra supply affects global markets, pushing prices down everywhere. The IMF isn’t happy about this. They've told China, repeatedly, to boost domestic spending and reduce its trade surplus. These big surpluses, especially when global demand is low, can spread deflation and stir up trade tensions. Other countries will not be able to catch up to the pace at which China is doing it. Thus, it could lead to massive disruptions globally.

China’s response, echoed by CGTN and other commentators, is that the surplus reflects efficiency, not distortion. Cheaper Chinese goods, they argue, help control inflation globally and support growth in developing countries.