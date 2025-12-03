Rupee At 90 Is Not Bad News | The Reason Why

Over the last year, the US Dollar Index fell by 6%. In theory, other currencies should have appreciated. But that did not happen. The rupee fell 6%, and so did the Indonesian rupiah, South Korean won, and Vietnamese dong. Meanwhile, currencies like the Chinese yuan, Thai baht, South African rand, Malaysian ringgit, Taiwan dollar, Brazilian real, and Mexican peso appreciated.

These are nominal exchange rates that ticker on our screens. To understand what’s really happening, we need to look at the Real Effective Exchange Rate. The REER adjusts for inflation and trade. It answers one simple question: Is the currency expensive or cheap relative to economic fundamentals?

A value above 100 denotes that the currency is overvalued, while a value below 100 is undervalued.