Onion, Tomato Prices Climb Amid Damage From Excessive Rains

Prices of key vegetables, such as onions and tomatoes, climbed in September, as several parts of the country saw crop damages amid excessive rains.

On an average, potatoes and onions were nearly 50% expensive in September so far, compared to an year ago, while tomatoes cost about 14% more, according to high frequency data from the Department of Consumer Affairs. On a sequential basis, onion prices rose by 11% in September so far, climbing to over Rs 50 per kg.

We have mainly seen rise in price of onions and tomatoes in September versus August, said Garima Kapoor, economist at Elara Securities India Pvt. As export duty on onions was lifted, prices rose, necessitating sale by government from price stabilisation fund, she said.

With respect to tomatoes, excessive rainfall in key tomato growing states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat have limited farm activities and led to crop damages.

Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Institutional Equities, also said that food prices, especially of vegetables, have moved higher after heavy rainfall and flooding over the last week, that disrupted supply.