Onion Prices Likely To Dip As Centre's 'Kanda Express' Arrives In Delhi Today

Onion prices, which have remained elevated over the past few weeks, are likely to dip with the arrival of the Centre's 'Kanda Express' to New Delhi.

The train, which departed from Maharashtra's Nashik with 1,600 tonnes of onion, is scheduled to reach the national capital today, NDTV reported on Sunday.

The arrival of a train full of onions is seen as a major relief from the government ahead of the Diwali festive period, as the vegetable's price has soared up to Rs 75 per kg in the retail markets of Delhi.

The Kanda Express, which has 42 coaches loaded with onion, will reach the Kishanganj railway station of Delhi. After offloading, the onions will be supplied to the wholesale markets of the capital city.

The move will increase the daily supply of onions to 2,500 to 2,600 tonnes in markets of Delhi and the surrounding areas, NDTV reported. The onions will be sold to the common people at Rs 35 per kg, it added.