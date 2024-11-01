Festive Effect: GST Mop-Up Grows 9% To Rs 1.87 Lakh Crore In October

India's Goods and Services Tax collections grew 8.9% to Rs 1.87 lakh crore in October, on account of festive season. The October collection witness six month high after a muted growth in monthly collections in recent months.

The September particularly had the lowest growth at 6.5% since the pandemic outbreak. Experts see this single digit growth "a cooling off period".

"Recent GST collections indicate a potential slowdown in consumer spending in India, which surged in the previous fiscal year. The single-digit growth signals a cooling-off period," said Saurabh Agarwal, a tax partner at EY India.

The collections made in this month on account of festive season, particularly the performance of the automobile sector, will be crucial in determining the short-term trend. While the festive season is expected to boost collections, the overall outlook for the near future remains cautious, Agarwal underlined.

The October number, however, continues to maintain Rs 1.7 lakh crore mark for the eighth consecutive month, according to the provisional data released by GST department on Friday.

In the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal, the average monthly GST receipts slowed to Rs 1.77 lakh crore, down from Rs 1.86 lakh crore in the first quarter of the fiscal.