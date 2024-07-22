NPCI Extends 'UPI One World' Wallet To All Inbound International Travellers

The National Payments Corp. of India has extended the 'UPI One World' wallet feature to all inbound international travellers, according to a statement on Monday.

This means that from now on, inbound travellers across all nations of the world visiting India will be able to utilise this UPI feature and make real-time digital payments.

For starters, the service has been made available to delegates attending the World Heritage Committee meeting in New Delhi, scheduled from July 21 to 31.

Before this, the UPI One World Wallet feature was introduced and made available during the G20 Summit hosted by India in 2023. But with NPCI extending this facility, all inbound international travellers will be able to make payments.

In order to use UPI One World Wallet, travellers can avail the service from authorised prepaid payment instrument issuers at airports, hotels, designated money exchange locations and other touchpoints.

For this, they would have to get a full know-your-Customer process done based on a passport and valid visa. Once issued, the wallet can then be loaded with cash or any other payment mode.

The usage is also simple, as travellers will just have to scan a QR code at merchant locations to make these payments. In the event of any unused balance, it can be transferred back to the original payment source in accordance with the foreign exchange rules.