November Net GST Collection Sees Modest Uptick To Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore As Refunds Slip
The gross GST collections were up 0.7% at Rs 1.7 lakh crore.

01 Dec 2025, 03:04 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
The refunds issued during the month amounted to Rs 18,954 crore, down 4% as compared to the same month last year. (Photo source: Radha Raswe/NDTV Profit)
The net goods and services tax (GST) collections in November were up by 1.3% year-on-year to Rs 1.5 lakh crore. This uptick was contributed by a decline in refunds availed by the taxpayers during the month.

The refunds issued during the month amounted to Rs 18,954 crore, down 4% as compared to the same month last year.

The gross GST collections were up by a modest 0.7% at Rs 1.7 lakh crore.

(This is a developing story)

