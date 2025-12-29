November IIP Growth Hits Two-Year High Of 6.7% After Flat October

India's factory output surged to a two-year high in November, after a flat performance in October, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew by 6.7% year-on-year during the month under review, as compared to 0.4% in October.

The rebound in output was driven by the manufacturing sector, which grew at 8%. This was led by the production of basic metals, fabricated metals, pharmaceuticals and motor vehicles, the ministry said in a release.

In the preceding month, the manufacturing output had grown by only 2%.

The growth in mining sector also contributed to the surge in IIP. The sectoral output rose by 5.4% in November, as compared to a 1.8% slump in October.

The growth rebounded "due to closure of monsoon season and strong growth in metallic minerals such as iron ore", the ministry said.

Electricity generation in November, however, slipped 1.5% as compared to a 4.4% growth in October.