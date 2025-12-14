November CPI Preview: Soft Inflation Print Strengthens Case For Further RBI Easing

BofA Global Research said November CPI inflation was broadly in line with its estimate of 0.63% and only marginally higher than the record low seen around the October policy period. Importantly, inflation remained below 1% and marked the tenth consecutive print under the RBI’s 4% target. While core inflation held firm at 4.25% year on year, core excluding gold and silver was significantly lower at 2.4%, compared with 2.5% in October.

On a sequential basis, headline CPI rose by a modest 0.3% month on month on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, with some pickup in food and fuel prices. BofA highlighted that gold prices surged over 62% year on year, the sharpest increase under the new series, keeping core inflation elevated.

Fuel inflation also edged up to 2.4% year on year, rising 0.2% sequentially. On policy, BofA said a 25 basis point cut at the December MPC meeting, taking the repo rate to 5.25%, was in line with expectations, describing the RBI’s communication as dovish. It continues to expect another 25 bp cut in February, taking the repo rate to 5.00%, subject to the growth outlook remaining weak.