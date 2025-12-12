November CPI: India's Retail Inflation At 0.71%, Stays Below RBI Target

Retail inflation has remained well below the Reserve Bank of India's 4% target and +/-2% tolerance band for a third straight month and a second consecutive quarter. The central bank has slashed its inflation forecast in the current fiscal to 2% from 2.6% earlier.

The government attributed the increase in headline inflation and food inflation during the month to a mild rise in prices of vegetables, egg, meat and fish, spices and fuel and light.

The category of food and beverage dropped 2.78%, compared to a decline of 3.72% in the previous month. A strong autumn harvest kept supply ample and prices at the stores in check.