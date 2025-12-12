Business NewsEconomy & FinanceNovember CPI: India's Retail Inflation At 0.71%, Stays Below RBI Target
ADVERTISEMENT

November CPI: India's Retail Inflation At 0.71%, Stays Below RBI Target

The Consumer Price Based-inflation was 0.71%, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics on Friday.

12 Dec 2025, 04:32 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Image: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
(Image: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

India's retail inflation edged up marginally in November, in-line with expectations, while deflation in food prices narrowed.

The Consumer Price Based-inflation was 0.71%, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics on Friday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated the inflation at 0.7%.

In comparison, the CPI was 0.25% in October, the lowest-ever recorded by the government. The November 2024 retail inflation stood at 5.48%.

Retail inflation has remained well below the Reserve Bank of India's 4% target and +/-2% tolerance band for a third straight month and a second consecutive quarter. The central bank has slashed its inflation forecast in the current fiscal to 2% from 2.6% earlier.

The government attributed the increase in headline inflation and food inflation during the month to a mild rise in prices of vegetables, egg, meat and fish, spices and fuel and light.

The category of food and beverage dropped 2.78%, compared to a decline of 3.72% in the previous month. A strong autumn harvest kept supply ample and prices at the stores in check.

Inflation Internals

Food basket

  • Cereals and products prices up 0.1% vs 0.92% in October

  • Meat and fish prices up 2.50% vs 1.74%

  • Egg prices up 3.77% vs 1.33%

  • Vegetable prices down 22.20% vs decline of 27.57%

  • Oils and fats prices up 7.87% vs 11.17%

  • Pulses and products prices down 15.86% vs decline of 16.15%

  • Milk and products prices up 2.45% vs 2.35%

  • Spices prices down 2.89% vs decline of 3.29%

  • Sugar and Confectionery prices up 4.02% vs 4.02%

Housing prices went up by 2.95% (vs 2.96% in October), clothing and footwear prices by 1.49% (vs 1.7%) and fuel and lighting prices by 2.32% (vs 1.98%).

Core inflation, which excludes the volatile food and fuel prices, was steady at 4.4%.

ALSO READ

RBI MPC Lowers FY26 CPI Inflation Forecast To 2%, Hikes GDP Growth Projection To 7.3%
Opinion
RBI MPC Lowers FY26 CPI Inflation Forecast To 2%, Hikes GDP Growth Projection To 7.3%
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT