North East SFB Appoints Satish Kumar Kalra As Interim CEO

He is expected to lead the ongoing merger of North East Small Finance Bank and fintech Slice

25 Dec 2023, 07:10 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Official Website</p></div>
Source: Official Website

North East Small Finance Bank has appointed Satish Kumar Kalra as as its interim managing director and CEO, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

Kalra's appointment has also received approval from the Reserve Bank of India, apart from the Guwahati-based bank's board.

Kalra's career spans over four decades in banking industry with association with PNB Gilts Ltd, Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd, JK Cement Ltd, and Can Fin Homes.

He is expected to led the ongoing merger of North East Small Finance Bank and Slice with focus on optimising bank operations, and seamless cultural integration of the two entities, the statement said.

The RBI has approved the merger of fintech startup Slice and North East Small Finance Bank Ltd. to ensure financial inclusion.

Slice is based out of Bengaluru, and runs a non-banking financial company, name Quadrillion Finance Pvt to provide credit to young Indians. North East Small Finance Bank has 208 branches across North-Eastern states, and West Bengal.

