Non-Veg Meals Turned Cheaper In April But Veg Thalis Saw A 8% Spike

Making a non-vegetarian thali comprising a hearty chicken dish at home was lighter on the pocket than a home-cooked vegetarian thali in April. That's because the soaring prices of onion and tomato pushed up the average cost of a vegetarian thali by nearly 8% in April. However, a decline in broiler prices contributed to a decrease in the cost of a non-vegetarian meal.

The findings are part of rating agency Crisil's monthly 'Roti Rice Rate' report released on Wednesday.

The cost of veg thali, which comprises roti, vegetables (onions, tomatoes and potatoes), rice, dal, curd and salad, increased to Rs 27.4 per plate in April from Rs 25.4 in the year-ago period, and was also marginally higher when compared to Rs 27.3 in March 2024.

The average cost of preparing a thali at home was calculated based on input prices prevailing in north, south, east and west India. The monthly change reflects the impact on the common man’s expenditure.

The data also reveals the ingredients (cereals, pulses, broilers, vegetables, spices, edible oil and cooking gas) driving the change in the cost of the thali.