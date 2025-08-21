Nomura Eyes 25 Bps Rate Cuts In RBI's October, December MPC Meetings

Nomura believes the RBI will likely reduce both its FY26 forecasts, on GDP growth and CPI inflation. "We expect 25 bps cuts in each of the October and December meetings, taking the policy rate to a terminal rate of 5%," it added.

Nomura highlighted that Trump tariffs should trigger next leg of rate cuts. "MPC members have reiterated that the 'neutral stance' allows them to be data-dependent, which by our interpretation, suggests that the door has been left open for future policy easing," it added.

The brokerage further noted that RBI's August MPC meeting’s minutes show rate cut cycle is highly sensitive to ongoing trade tensions.

"The MPC meeting minutes show that the members expressed worries over Trump tariff escalations, amid concerns about growth headwinds and see lower inflation as offering space for policy easing-which chimes with our view that the August pause was largely tactical," it added.