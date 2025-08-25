'No Matter How Much Pressure...': PM Modi Vows To Safeguard Farmers' Interest Amid Looming Tariffs

As the India-US trade talks drag and the tariff pressure on New Delhi mounts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the interests of farmers, small entrepreneurs and animal keepers are "paramount" for the government.

"No matter how much pressure comes, we will keep increasing our strength to withstand," he added.

"My government will never let any harm come to the small entrepreneurs, farmers, and animal keepers," Modi said, while addressing a public gathering in Ahmedabad.

The relations between India and the US are on a downturn after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50%, including 25% additional duties for India's purchase of Russian crude oil. The additional tariffs are to come into effect on Aug. 27, which according to White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro, will not be extended.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while recently commenting on the India-US trade deal last week, said, "The negotiations are still going on and the bottom line is we have some red lines. The red lines are primarily the interest of our farmers and to some extent small producers."

Jaishankar also responded to allegations by Trump administration officials that India is "profiteering" by buying discounted Russian crude oil, then selling refined petroleum products at premium prices in Europe.

"It's funny to have people who work for a pro-business American administration accusing other people of doing business. That's really curious. If you have a problem buying oil or refined products from India, don't buy it. Nobody forces you to buy it. But Europe buys, America buys. So you don't like it, don't buy it," he said.