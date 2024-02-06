No Decision To Introduce Plastic Notes: MoS Finance

"Accordingly, the government vide notification dated March 7, 2023, explicitly brought the VDAs under the purview of the Prevention and Money-laundering Act, 2002. Directorate of Enforcement handles cases related to suspicious VDA transactions under the provisions of the PMLA, Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, and Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018," he said.

Observing that the government is aware that crypto asset transactions are taking place in the country, he said, these transactions, therefore, have been brought into a comprehensive taxation regime through the Finance Act 2022.