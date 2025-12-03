'No Additional Tax On Tobacco': FM Sitharaman Clarifies On Central Excise Amendment Bill

“Even in India, prior to GST, tobacco rates were increased annually. This was primarily due to health-related concerns, as higher prices or taxes were intended to act as a deterrent so that people would not get into the habit," said FM Sitharaman.

Currently, tobacco products attract 28% GST plus a variable cess. Under the proposed regime, unmanufactured tobacco would face an excise duty of 60-70%, cigars and cheroots would be taxed at 25% or Rs 5,000 per 1,000 sticks, whichever is higher, while cigarettes up to 65 mm without filters would attract ₹2,700 per 1,000 sticks and Rs 4,500 per 1,000 sticks for lengths up to 70 mm.

The levy of excise on tobacco will ensure that incidence of tax on the demerit good remains same even after the expiry of the GST compensation cess, according to FM Sitharaman.

Moving the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, for discussion and passage in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said since the GST law caps maximum rate of tax at 40 per cent, the ultimate tax incidence on tobacco after removal of GST cess would come down from the current level if excise duty is not levied.