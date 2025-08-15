Nixon Shock On Aug 15 — How US Cancelling Dollar To Gold Convertibility Impacted EMs Like India

As India wakes up to 79th year of its freedom on Friday, it is interesting note that it has been 54 years since the end of Bretton Woods System. On Aug 15, 1971, then the US President Richard Nixon announced that the US currency is no longer convertible to gold, and thus begin the new era of globalisation.

Initially, it created financial instability as economies across the globe hastened to incorporate new monetary policies and adapt fiat currencies and floating exchange rate amid a surge in bullion prices. Hence, this event in monetary history acquired the name of 'Nixon Shock'.

Three years down the line, the US Federal Reserve formed the dollar index which calculated its strength against major currencies, making the greenback a free-float currency. The present dollar index calculates the US unit's value against six major currencies unlike 10 in the original index.