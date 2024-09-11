Fossil Fuels Will Still Drive India's Economic Growth: NITI Ayog CEO

NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer B V R Subrahmanyam on Wednesday said India is committed to climate-friendly growth, but fossil fuels are still going to drive the country's economic growth.

Addressing an event here, Subrahmanyam said markets alone cannot solve the problem of climate change.

"India is committed to climate-friendly growth...(but) fossil fuels are still going to drive the country's economic growth," he said.