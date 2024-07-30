Nirmala Sitharaman Asserts Increased Allocations Across Sectors In Budget 2024

In defence of the recent budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed Parliament, affirming that the budget reflects an increase in expenditure across all sectors rather than a reduction. The budget aligns with the government's goal of developing a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 and highlights the confidence the country has in the Prime Minister’s leadership, she said.

This year’s budget incorporates elements from the vote of account, building on previously stated objectives, Sitharaman said in a parliamentary response. It focuses on consolidating earlier accomplishments and addressing current challenges. Two core elements of the budget are social inclusivity and geographical inclusivity, aimed at ensuring comprehensive national development, she said.

Government expenditure has surged to Rs 48.21 lakh crore, with a substantial portion allocated to capital expenditure. Of this, Rs 11 lakh crore is designated for capital investments, nearly three times the amount allocated before the Covid-19 pandemic. This increase in expenditure underscores the government’s commitment to bolstering public infrastructure, which has been instrumental in driving India’s status as the fastest-growing economy globally, she said.