Next Generation GST Reforms Led To Growth In Sales Across Sectors: Sitharaman

Referring to the 40% GST tax levied on some products, Sitharaman said, "Those products which are described as super luxury products are taxed at 40%. They are also called as SIN goods. For example, tobacco products like cigarettes come under this category."

In her brief address, she said that soon after the next generation GST reforms were introduced on Sept. 22, sales of consumer durables has surged.

"For example, sales of Air-conditioners doubled. Similarly, television manufacturers told us that they have seen a 30-35% increase in sales of 43 and 55 inch televisions."

"This conveys that those people who had small television sets at their home opted for bigger ones after the GST reforms were introduced," she said.