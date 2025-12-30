Gig Workers Seek Govt Intervention For Fixed Minimum Pay, End To 10-Min Deliveries
The protesting gig workers' union plan to press ahead with their strike on Dec. 31, which could lead to chaos in deliveries on New Year's Eve.
Nationwide strike by gig workers from e-commerce platforms like Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto, Flipkart BigBasket, and more has been extended to Dec. 31, after entering its second phase.
India's first-ever women led union has sought immediate intervention from Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya into systemic exclusion from labour rights, social security and safety protections.
The Gig and Platform Services Workers Union has written to the minister demanding an end to 10–20 minute delivery mandates, citing serious safety risks. The workers also want a minimum per-kilometre pay of Rs 20 for deliveries, and a guaranteed minimum monthly earnings of Rs 24,000.
Demands for maternity benefits, emergency leave and workplace safety measures have also been put forth by female gig workers.
Notably, the union has demanded legal recognition of platform workers as 'workers' under labour laws, not 'partners'.
Other demands include:
Call to stop arbitrary ID blocking, punitive ratings and algorithm-based penalties.
Union demands abolition of peak-hour pressure, slot systems and weekend hour caps.
Workers seek cap on platform deductions at 20%, protest auto-advance credit recoveries.
Demand compensation for customer cancellations and removal from performance metrics.
Extending delivery timelines, and replace AI support with 24/7 human grievance redressal.
The gig workers' union has further urged the Centre to hold tripartite discussions under the Industrial Disputes Act, stating that India’s growth will be at risk if gig worker exploitation persists.
Echoing similar demands, the India Federation of App-Based Transport has also written to Mandaviya, stating, "Nearly 40,000 delivery workers across India participated in a nationwide flash strike on 25 December 2025, causing 50-60% service disruption in many cities. Workers are protesting unsafe work models, falling incomes, arbitrary ID blocking, police harassment, and denial of dignity and social security".
The letter highlighted that when brought up with the platform companies, the issues were responded with threats, ID deactivations, algorithmic punishment, and use of third-party agencies to break the strike.