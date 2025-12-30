Gig Workers Seek Govt Intervention For Fixed Minimum Pay, End To 10-Min Deliveries

Nationwide strike by gig workers from e-commerce platforms like Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto, Flipkart BigBasket, and more has been extended to Dec. 31, after entering its second phase.

India's first-ever women led union has sought immediate intervention from Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya into systemic exclusion from labour rights, social security and safety protections.

The Gig and Platform Services Workers Union has written to the minister demanding an end to 10–20 minute delivery mandates, citing serious safety risks. The workers also want a minimum per-kilometre pay of Rs 20 for deliveries, and a guaranteed minimum monthly earnings of Rs 24,000.

Demands for maternity benefits, emergency leave and workplace safety measures have also been put forth by female gig workers.