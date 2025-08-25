Business NewsEconomy & FinanceNew Milestone For Government e-Marketplace As GMV Surpasses Rs 15 Lakh Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

New Milestone For Government e-Marketplace As GMV Surpasses Rs 15 Lakh Crore

GeM CEO Mihir Kumar says focus will continue to be on deepening inclusivity, simplifying processes and fostering innovation so that opportunities reach every corner of the country.

25 Aug 2025, 06:00 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Indian rupee bank notes (Photo: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Indian rupee bank notes (Photo: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

In a first since its inception, the Government e Marketplace has crossed a milestone of Rs 15 lakh crore in cumulative gross merchandise value, as per a media release on PIB.

GeM is a digital platform for government buyers and a diverse community of sellers, including micro and small enterprises, startups, women-led businesses, SC/ST enterprises and self-help groups.

GeM Chief Executive Officer Mihir Kumar said that surpassing this milestone is a testament to the trust stakeholders have put in GeM and lakhs of sellers and buyers who have transformed the way public procurement is carried out in India.

Talking about the future of GeM, he stated, "Our focus will continue to be on deepening inclusivity, simplifying processes and fostering innovation so that opportunities reach every corner of the country. Together, we are building a transparent, accountable and digitally empowered procurement ecosystem aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat."

According to the release, some of the other milestones of the platform include expansion of access to government procurement for lakhs of sellers from varied sectors, solidifying participation of MSEs, women entrepreneurs and startups, encouraging transparency and accountability in every stage of procurement, and working towards digital adoption in governance to align with the mission of Digital India.

ALSO READ

Fiji Eyeing 5-7% Increase In Indian Visitors In 2024
Opinion
Fiji Eyeing 5-7% Increase In Indian Visitors In 2024
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT