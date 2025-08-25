New Milestone For Government e-Marketplace As GMV Surpasses Rs 15 Lakh Crore

In a first since its inception, the Government e Marketplace has crossed a milestone of Rs 15 lakh crore in cumulative gross merchandise value, as per a media release on PIB.

GeM is a digital platform for government buyers and a diverse community of sellers, including micro and small enterprises, startups, women-led businesses, SC/ST enterprises and self-help groups.

GeM Chief Executive Officer Mihir Kumar said that surpassing this milestone is a testament to the trust stakeholders have put in GeM and lakhs of sellers and buyers who have transformed the way public procurement is carried out in India.