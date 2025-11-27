New Labour Code: Can Companies Still Use Contract Workers For Core Jobs?

The new Labour Codes, which came into effect on Nov. 21, 2025, introduced new restrictions on how companies can engage contract workers, potentially disrupting established business models that have relied heavily on outsourced labour.

From technology companies to manufacturing units, most Indian employers have traditionally depended on staffing agencies and third-party vendors to varying degrees. Some businesses have built their entire operational framework around contract workers deployed by these agencies. However, the implementation of four new Labour Codes has introduced specific restrictions that would require establishments to reassess their existing arrangements.

At the heart of these changes lies the Occupational Safety, Health, and Working Conditions Code, 2020 (OSH Code), which has subsumed the Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970 – the primary legislation governing third-party worker engagements prior to the OSH Code. The most notable change is a nationwide prohibition on engaging contractor workers in ‘core activities,’ except under specific circumstances. While this concept is not new, these restrictions were previously state-specific, with application in limited states such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana – the restriction now extends across all Indian states.

The OSH Code defines core activity as any activity for which an establishment is set up, including activities that are essential or necessary for such activity. This definition casts a wide net. For instance, a spa and salon business cannot simply limit core activities to services provided by aestheticians and therapists. Under the new definition, supporting functions such as operations management and sales, could also potentially be considered core activities, thereby requiring these roles to be filled by direct employees rather than contract workers.