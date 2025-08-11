New Income Tax Bill 2025: Key Changes In The Legislation Tabled By FM Sitharaman
The new Income Tax Bill also aims to provide exemption for certain subscribers of the Unified Pension Scheme.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday tabled the new Income Tax Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha.
The new legislation is the revised version, incorporating most recommendations of the Select Committee chaired by Baijayant Panda. The government has accepted majority of the suggestions submitted by the panel, which conducted a detailed review of the draft legislation.
Here are some of the changes in the bill:
The new bill seeks to amend Section 10 of the Income Tax Act, 1961.
The amendment proposes tax exemption for Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia Kingdom and its subsidiaries.
The new bill also aims to provide exemption for certain subscribers of the Unified Pension Scheme rolled out in 2025.
It also proposes changes in Block Assessment provisions under the Income Tax Act, 1961.
Adverse Alternative Minimum Tax proposal dropped in the latest version of the Income-tax Amendment Bill, 2025.
The new bill maintains status quo on loss carry forward rules under Section 79.
The legislation also introduces key amendment on Associated Enterprise shareholding threshold.
The proposal on no penalty on late TDS filing has been incorporated.
This is a developing story