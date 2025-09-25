New GST Rates: Full List Of TV, AC, Washing Machine And Other Home Appliance Prices That Are Cheaper Now
The GST 2.0 rates have lowered taxes on household electronics, making TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and dishwashers affordable.
The new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates came into effect on Sept. 22, making a range of household electronic items affordable. This marks the biggest overhaul since GST was introduced in 2017, reducing the previous four-tier structure of 5%, 12%, 18% and 28% to just two rates, 5% and 18%. The GST 2.0 reforms, which came into effect on the first day of Navratri, have brought cheer to buyers across the country.
Here’s A Look At Some Household Electronic Appliances That Have Benefited From The Reduced GST
Televisions: The GST on televisions above 32 inches has been reduced from 28% to 18%, making bigger screens more affordable for households. Television makers are lowering prices to pass on the GST benefits directly to consumers.
Here are a few television prices at Vijay Sales:
Panasonic 80cm (32 Inch) 2K HDR LED Smart TV is available at Rs 18,990, down from MRP OF Rs 28,990, a 34% discount.
LG 80cm (32 Inch) HD WebOS24 Smart LED TV is priced at Rs 18,990, reduced from Rs 28,490, offering a 33% discount.
Sony 80cm (32 Inch) HD Ready LED Google TV costs Rs 25,800, down from MRP of Rs 34,900, a 26% discount.
Xiaomi A Pro QLED Series 80cm (32 Inch) HD Google TV is available for Rs 13,499, reduced from Rs 26,999, giving a 50% discount.
Air Conditioners
Consumers have long complained about the high GST on air conditioners, but the revised tax rates have eased the burden. The GST on ACs has been reduced from 28% to 18%, and companies are passing the savings directly to buyers. At Vijay Sales, AC prices now start from Rs 22,900, inclusive of all taxes. Popular models and discounts include:
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is available at Rs 29,990, down from Rs 54,990, a 45% discount.
Daikin Premium Series 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is priced at Rs 32,490, down from Rs 53,830, offering a 40% discount.
LG 1 Ton 3 Star AI Dual Inverter Split AC costs Rs 29,990, reduced from its MRP of Rs 62,590, a 52% discount.
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is priced at Rs 29,490, down from MRP Rs 59,790, offering a 51% discount.
Refrigerators
Previously taxed at 28%, refrigerators will now attract 18% GST.
Toshiba 608 Litres 1 Star Double Door Frost Free Origin Inverter Refrigerator is priced at Rs 59,990, down from MRP of Rs 1,04,990, a 43% discount.
Bluestar 47 Litres 2 Star Minibar Refrigerator costs Rs 8,590, reduced from Rs 11,990, offering a 28% discount at Vijay Sales.
Voltas Beko 175 Litres 2 Star Single Door Direct Cool Refrigerator is available for Rs 12,990, down from Rs 25,990, a 50% discount.
Samsung 189 Litres 5 Star Horizontal Curve Design Single Door Refrigerator is priced at Rs 17,490, down from MRP of Rs 23,999, which is a 27% discount.
Washing Machines
Washing machines, which were previously taxed at 28%, will now attract 18 %GST, making them considerably more affordable for middle-class buyers.
Voltas Beko 6.5 KG 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is available for Rs 13,490, down from Rs 24,490, a 45% discount, according to Vijay Sales.
LG 7 KG 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Inverter Direct Drive costs Rs 28,990, reduced from MRP of Rs 44,490, offering a 35% discount.
Samsung 7 KG 5 Star Digital Inverter Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is priced at Rs 16,990, down from Rs 22,500, a 24% discount.
Whirlpool 7 KG 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is available for Rs 9,400, reduced from MRP of Rs 14,200, giving a 34% discount.
Dishwashers
Dishwashers, too, have become more appealing to urban households, with the GST reduction helping modernise domestic chores and reduce manual labour.
BOSCH Series 6 14 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher is available for Rs 49,490 at Croma, down from MRP of Rs 65,190, a 24% discount.
LG 14 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher costs Rs 48,190, reduced from MRP of Rs 64,999, which is a 26% discount.
Electrolux UltimateCare 700 14 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher with 8 Wash Programs is priced at Rs 57,990, down from Rs 89,990, a 36% discount.
Crompton Voila 14 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher with Steam Wash (Dark Silver) is available for Rs 39,990, down from Rs 53,490, giving a 25% discount.
The GST overhaul has delivered a relief for many consumers by lowering the cost of essential household electronics. From bigger televisions and energy-efficient air conditioners to refrigerators, washing machines and modern dishwashers, buyers can now enjoy discounts this festive season as manufacturers pass on the tax savings.