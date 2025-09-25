New GST Rates: Full List Of TV, AC, Washing Machine And Other Home Appliance Prices That Are Cheaper Now

Televisions: The GST on televisions above 32 inches has been reduced from 28% to 18%, making bigger screens more affordable for households. Television makers are lowering prices to pass on the GST benefits directly to consumers.

Here are a few television prices at Vijay Sales:

Panasonic 80cm (32 Inch) 2K HDR LED Smart TV is available at Rs 18,990, down from MRP OF Rs 28,990, a 34% discount.

LG 80cm (32 Inch) HD WebOS24 Smart LED TV is priced at Rs 18,990, reduced from Rs 28,490, offering a 33% discount.

Sony 80cm (32 Inch) HD Ready LED Google TV costs Rs 25,800, down from MRP of Rs 34,900, a 26% discount.

Xiaomi A Pro QLED Series 80cm (32 Inch) HD Google TV is available for Rs 13,499, reduced from Rs 26,999, giving a 50% discount.

Air Conditioners

Consumers have long complained about the high GST on air conditioners, but the revised tax rates have eased the burden. The GST on ACs has been reduced from 28% to 18%, and companies are passing the savings directly to buyers. At Vijay Sales, AC prices now start from Rs 22,900, inclusive of all taxes. Popular models and discounts include: