New Delhi Municipal Council Offers 5% Rebate On Property Tax For Payments By Sept. 30
The rebate also applies to service charges for government properties.
The New Delhi Municipal Council has announced a 5% rebate on property tax payments made on or before Sept. 30, according to an official statement released on Friday. The rebate also applies to service charges for government properties.
Taxpayers can access the assessment list on the NDMC website, www.ndmc.gov.in, where they can log in using their user ID and password to view property details.
The council, which manages municipal services in several central Delhi areas, has advised taxpayers to avoid last-minute rushes and plan their tax payments in advance to take advantage of the rebate.
(With inputs from PTI)
