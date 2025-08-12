Net Direct Tax Collection Slips 4% In FY26 So Far, Refunds Rise 10%

Net direct tax collections have slipped 4% year-on-year to Rs 6.64 lakh crore in the financial year 2025-26 so far, according to the data shared by the Central Board of Direct Taxation on Tuesday.

In the comparable year-ago period, the net collection had stood at Rs 6.91 lakh crore.

The gross direct tax collection between April 11 and Aug. 11 of the ongoing fiscal stood at Rs 7.99 lakh crore. This marks a decline of 1.9%, as compared to Rs 8.14 lakh crore in the same period last year.

The direct tax refunds jumped to Rs 1.35 lakh crore in FY26 so far, marking a 9.8% climb as compared Rs 1.23 lakh crore in the corresponding period of FY25.

For the current fiscal, the government has set a direct tax collection target of Rs 25.2 lakh crore, as per the Budget estimates. The current net collection, at Rs 6.64 lakh crore, represents 26.3% of the FY26 target.