NBFCs' Demand To Become Like A Bank Uncharacteristic: RBI Deputy Governor Rajeshwar Rao

The demand of non-banking financial companies to become like banks is uncharacteristic, according to RBI Deputy Governor Rajeshwar Rao.

Under the Reserve Bank of India's regulations, NBFCs are not entitled to accept public deposits. Only those with specific authorisation by the central bank and having an investment grade rating are allowed to accept public deposits to a limit of 1.5 times the amount of net-owned funds.

However, there have been intermittent demands from the NBFCs to allow public deposits, Rao said at the sixth edition of the Confederation of Indian Industry's NBFC Summit in Mumbai on Friday.

"The NBFCs have evolved as niche companies serving specific economic functions, and it is uncharacteristic for them to demand becoming like banks," the deputy governor said.

"It is indeed the non-acceptance of public deposits by the NBFCs, which provides the regulatory comfort to the Reserve Bank to have lower entry barriers for (the) NBFCs, allow them to specialise in any specific sector of their choice and have lower exit barriers to wind up their businesses," he said.

In fact, the RBI's approach has been to disincentivise deposit-taking activities of the NBFCs. The number of deposit-taking NBFCs has decreased from 241 in March 2014 to 26 in September last year, according to Rao.

He said the central bank would consider some specific areas for harmonising regulations on corporate governance for the NBFCs.