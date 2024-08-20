NBFC Standards Improved After RBI Action, But Compliance Uneven, Says Fitch

India's stringent regulatory actions on non-banking finance companies in recent years have generally improved standards, but compliance remains uneven across the industry, according to Fitch Ratings.

While enforcement actions on various Indian NBFCs have raised scrutiny of the sector's governance practices in recent years, standards have generally improved with tighter regulatory requirements and heightened market attention.

In 2021, the Reserve Bank of India introduced measures to strengthen governance standards, such as requiring independent compliance functions, auditor rotation, and whistleblower mechanisms. These were especially for larger NBFCs. However, the global rating agency believes that the success of these measures has an impact on effective implementation, with current practices still uneven across the sector.

The recent regulatory actions on IIFL Finance Ltd., JM Financial Products Ltd., and ECL Finance Ltd. show ongoing risks, prompting a step in the regulator's supervisory drive, Fitch Ratings said.