Mumbai Metropolitan Region GDP To Double By 2030: NITI Aayog Report

A report by NITI Aayog aims to double the gross domestic product of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region over the next five years, aiming to establish Mumbai and its surrounding areas as a global economic center.

Currently, the region’s GDP stands at Rs 12 lakh crore and is projected to reach Rs 26 lakh crore by 2030.

The report, presented to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde by NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam, highlights the need to create 30 lakh new jobs in addition to the existing one crore employment opportunities.