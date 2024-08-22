Mumbai Metropolitan Region GDP To Double By 2030: NITI Aayog Report
Currently, the region’s GDP stands at Rs 12 lakh crore and is projected to reach Rs 26 lakh crore by 2030.
A report by NITI Aayog aims to double the gross domestic product of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region over the next five years, aiming to establish Mumbai and its surrounding areas as a global economic center.
The report, presented to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde by NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam, highlights the need to create 30 lakh new jobs in addition to the existing one crore employment opportunities.
The report identifies seven key areas for development: transforming Mumbai into a global services hub, promoting affordable housing, developing MMR into a global tourism destination, integrating port development, creating an industrial and logistics hub, enhancing city development, and building sustainable, world-class infrastructure.
Private sector investment of approximately Rs 10 to 11 lakh crore is deemed necessary, with a focus on developing cities as growth engines. The MMR, which includes Mumbai city, suburbs, and the districts of Palghar, Raigad, and Thane, currently contributes a third of Maharashtra’s GDP.
Chief Minister Shinde noted ongoing efforts in infrastructure and communication, including affordable housing projects, employment generation, a data center in Navi Mumbai, and the Alibag multi-modal corridor. He also mentioned that investment projects worth Rs 80,000 crore have been approved and emphasised the development of the state’s 720 km coastline for tourism.
(With inputs from PTI.)