Government Plans MTNL Asset Sale Without Auction For State, Central Buyers | Profit Exclusive

The government has decided to do away with the auction process for the sale of MTNL assets to state and central government entities, according to people familiar with the matter.

Instead, these buyers will be offered the assets at simple valuation to speed up the process, the people said.

The move is aimed at cutting down the lengthy bidding and valuation procedures, which often take months to complete. MTNL asset monetisation will be carried out in phases, with proceeds used to repay mounting debt, the people said.

The sale of surplus land and buildings is part of a phased asset monetisation plan meant to help MTNL manage its rising debt. The company’s total liabilities stood at Rs 33,568 crore as of March 31. This includes Rs 8,346 crore in bank loans, Rs 24,071 crore in sovereign-guaranteed bonds, and Rs 1,151 crore in unpaid bond interest owed to the Department of Telecommunications.

Several public-sector banks, including State Bank of India, Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, UCO Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank, are among the listed lenders facing defaults on these loans.

MTNL’s financial condition has also affected vendors, employees, and pensioners, with payments and dues often delayed. The company’s shares remain volatile, frequently reacting to merger or revival news rather than performance.