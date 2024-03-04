Moody's Raises India's 2024 GDP Estimate To 6.8%

Moody's has revised the growth forecast for India's gross domestic product for 2024 to 6.8% from 6.1%, citing stronger-than-expected data in 2023.

Growth forecasts lifted by strong demand momentum as the real GDP expanded 8.4% year-over-year in the October–December period, resulting in 7.7% growth for 2023, it said in a note.

"We believe that with global headwinds fading, the Indian economy should be able to comfortably register 6%–7% real GDP growth and we therefore forecast around 6.8% growth in calendar year 2024, followed by 6.4% in 2025," it said.

Capital spending by the government and strong manufacturing activity have meaningfully contributed to the robust growth outcomes in 2023, the note said. "We expect policy continuity after the general election and continued focus on infrastructure development."

Private industrial capital spending has been slow to pick up, but it is expected to pick up with ongoing supply-chain-diversification benefits and investors' response to the government's Production Linked Incentive scheme to boost key targeted manufacturing industries, according to the global ratings agency.