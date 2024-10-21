Modi 3.0 After 125 Days: Prime Minister Highlights Rs 9 Lakh Crore In Development Initiatives

Over the past 125 days of its third successive term, the Narendra Modi government has launched significant projects aiming to boost India's growth and development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the progress while addressing global leaders at the NDTV World Summit 2024.

Reflecting on the government's significant accomplishments over the past 125 days, Modi emphasised the contrast between rising global tensions and India’s optimistic trajectory, positioning the country as a 'ray of hope' amidst challenges.

In his opening remarks, PM Modi acknowledged the pressing issues currently dominating global discussions, such as unemployment, inflation, warfare, and climate change. He noted that these challenges have become focal points at international summits, but India is championing the idea of the 'Indian century,' emphasising a commitment to hope and resilience. PM said, today India in every sector is working rapidly, 'India's speed and India's scale are both unprecedented.'