Modi 3.0 After 125 Days: Prime Minister Highlights Rs 9 Lakh Crore In Development Initiatives
PM said, today India in every sector is working rapidly, 'India's speed and India's scale are both unprecedented.'
Over the past 125 days of its third successive term, the Narendra Modi government has launched significant projects aiming to boost India's growth and development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the progress while addressing global leaders at the NDTV World Summit 2024.
Reflecting on the government's significant accomplishments over the past 125 days, Modi emphasised the contrast between rising global tensions and India’s optimistic trajectory, positioning the country as a 'ray of hope' amidst challenges.
In his opening remarks, PM Modi acknowledged the pressing issues currently dominating global discussions, such as unemployment, inflation, warfare, and climate change. He noted that these challenges have become focal points at international summits, but India is championing the idea of the 'Indian century,' emphasising a commitment to hope and resilience. PM said, today India in every sector is working rapidly, 'India's speed and India's scale are both unprecedented.'
The 125-Day Report Card
Despite the global situation, India is making remarkable strides across various sectors, Modi stated, highlighting the government's ambitious infrastructure initiatives.
In just 125 days, the government has launched infrastructure projects worth Rs 9 lakh crore, inaugurated 15 new Vande Bharat trains, and started work on eight new airports.PM Narendra Modi
For the youth and farmers, the government has already announced significant financial support, including a Rs 2 lakh crore package for youth initiatives and Rs 21,000 crore allocated to support farmers. Furthermore, he detailed healthcare advancements, mentioning the provision of Rs 5 lakh in free health services for individual citizens aged 70 and above.
On environmental initiatives, the Prime Minister noted the installation of rooftop solar plants in 500,000 homes and the success of the "One Tree for Mother" project, which has resulted in the planting of over 90 crore trees.
Economic indicators also reflected a positive trend, with both the Sensex and Nifty indices growing by 6-7% in the last 125 days. Foreign exchange reserves increased from $650 billion to $700 billion, showcasing India's robust economic resilience.
Modi further highlighted India's role as a hub for international dialogue, mentioning recent global events hosted in the country, including discussions on telecom and digital futures, the Global Fintech Festival, and conferences on renewable energy and civil aviation. This is a testament to India's growing influence on the world stage, he remarked.
The Prime Minister also shared encouraging news from international financial circles, noting that rating agencies have raised India’s growth forecast. Prominent investors, including Mark Mobius, have expressed confidence in the Indian market, advising global funds to allocate at least 50% of their investments to Indian shares.
'India knows how to drive development,' Modi asserted, and said the government is doing rapid policy-making and is commitment to growth.