Modi Government Approved Infra Projects Worth Rs 3 Lakh Crore In 100 Days Of Third Term

The government has approved infrastructure projects totaling Rs 3 lakh crore within the first 100 days of its third term, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at a press conference on Tuesday. The approval spans various sectors including roads, railways, ports, and airways.

"India's 'Make in India' initiative has been a success, attracting international interest in India's model," Shah said.

He emphasised that this is the first time in 60 years that a prime minister has been elected for a third consecutive term.

Shah highlighted advancements in education through the new education policy, and India's growing prominence in global manufacturing.

All 13 economic parameters have demonstrated discipline and growth, he said, while praising tremendous development in the space sector as well.

Over the past decade, the government has made substantial strides in improving living standards for the poor, providing homes, toilets, gas connections, drinking water, electricity, and health benefits covering up to Rs 5 lakh, the home minister said.

Key highlights of the approved projects include: