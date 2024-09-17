Modi Government Approved Infra Projects Worth Rs 3 Lakh Crore In 100 Days Of Third Term
"India's 'Make in India' initiative has been a success, attracting international interest in India's model," Amit Shah said.
The government has approved infrastructure projects totaling Rs 3 lakh crore within the first 100 days of its third term, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at a press conference on Tuesday. The approval spans various sectors including roads, railways, ports, and airways.
"India's 'Make in India' initiative has been a success, attracting international interest in India's model," Shah said.
He emphasised that this is the first time in 60 years that a prime minister has been elected for a third consecutive term.
Shah highlighted advancements in education through the new education policy, and India's growing prominence in global manufacturing.
All 13 economic parameters have demonstrated discipline and growth, he said, while praising tremendous development in the space sector as well.
Over the past decade, the government has made substantial strides in improving living standards for the poor, providing homes, toilets, gas connections, drinking water, electricity, and health benefits covering up to Rs 5 lakh, the home minister said.
Key highlights of the approved projects include:
Vadhavan Mega Port: A major port development in Maharashtra with an investment of Rs 76,200 crore. Once completed, this port is expected to rank among the top 10 ports globally.
Road and Bridge Construction: Under the Prime Minister’s Rural Roads Scheme-4 (PMGSY-IV), the government has approved the construction and upgrading of 62,500 kilometers of roads and bridges. This initiative aims to connect 25,000 previously unconnected villages, with a central assistance of Rs 49,000 crore.
National High-Speed Road Corridors: Eight new National High-Speed Road Corridor Projects have been greenlit, covering a total of 936 kilometers, with an overall investment of Rs 50,600 crore.
Shinkhun-La Tunnel: The foundation stone for this crucial tunnel, which will connect Ladakh with Himachal Pradesh, has been laid.
Railway Projects: Eight new railway line projects have been approved, which are expected to enhance travel efficiency and generate 4.42 crore man-days of employment.
Airports and Airstrips: Development plans include the expansion of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, new civil enclaves at Bagdogra (West Bengal) and Bihta (Bihar), and the construction of new airstrips at Agatti and Minicoy.
Metro Expansion: The government has approved the expansion of Phase-3 of the Bangalore Metro, Pune Metro, and the Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project.
Agricultural and Rural Initiatives: The approval includes the Polavaram Irrigation Project in Andhra Pradesh with an allocation of Rs 12,100 crore, and several agricultural schemes totaling Rs 14,200 crore, aimed at enhancing productivity and infrastructure in the sector.
Some of the social welfare and economic support measures include:
Tax Relief and Benefits: Introduction of tax relief measures for salaried individuals, including increased standard deductions and exemptions.
Housing and Renewable Energy: Approval for the construction of three crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Installation of solar energy systems in over 2.5 lakh homes, and procurement of e-buses worth Rs 3,400 crore.
Startup and Innovation Support: Abolition of the 31% Angel Tax, reduced corporate tax for foreign companies, and a new Rs 1,000-crore venture capital fund for space sector startups.