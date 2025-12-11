Mexico Announces Up To 50% Tariffs On India, China And Other Asian Countries — Details Inside

Mexico will raise import tariffs on goods from India and other Asian countries starting in 2026, with increases of up to 50%, a move that will hit India’s exports in sectors where it has built stable demand, especially passenger vehicles and auto components.

Mexico’s Senate has voted to impose tariffs ranging from 5% to 50% on a list of over 1,400 items imported from Asian nations without trade pacts with Mexico, according to a report by Associated Press, which added that the lawmakers passed the bill with 76 votes in favour, five against and 35 abstentions. The increases will apply from January and will cover textiles, footwear, household appliances, cars and auto components.

Mexico is India’s thirty-first largest trading partner. Data from India’s commerce ministry show that bilateral trade reached $8.6 billion between April 2024 and March 2025, Bloomberg had reported last month quoting Indian government data.

The tariff push comes as President Claudia Sheinbaum entered her second year in office. Her administration has centred its trade strategy on preventing tariff pressure from the United States, Mexico’s main trading partner. The newly approved duties on Asian-made goods, especially those from China, add another variable to those efforts.

The development also came at a time where India is facing tariff pressure from the United States as President Donald Trump’s ignited trade conflict with several countries. New Delhi aims to settle the trade issues with Washington soon.