May Consumer Inflation Eases To 2.82%, Lowest In 75 Months

India's retail inflation fell further in May, coming in at the lowest since February 2019, led by a fall in prices of several food items.

The consumer price index-based inflation moderated to 2.82% in May, from 3.16% in April, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation on Thursday.

The CPI inflation was lower than economist estimates. projected to ease to 2.98% in May, according to a median forecast of economists polled by Bloomberg. This was also the fourth straight month when inflation was below the central bank's four-per-cent target.

Food and beverage inflation eased to 1.5% in May from 2.14% in April — the lowest in 73 months. The decline was led by vegetable inflation, which contracted by 13.7%. Inflation in the pulses category contracted by 8.2% after contracting by 5.23% last month.

Core inflation — that excludes the volatile food and fuel components — rose to 4.28 in May from 4.23 in April. This was the highest in 19 months.