Rupee Opens Stronger Against Dollar Ahead Of CPI Data

The Indian rupee opened 9 paise stronger at 85.43 against the US dollar on Thursday, in comparison to its previous close of 85.52 on Wednesday. This appreciation comes amid various global and domestic economic factors influencing the currency markets.

Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, provided insights into the day's trading range and hedging strategies. According to him, the rupee is expected to trade in a range of 85.25 to 85.75.

Rupee opened higher "as dollar index fell yesterday and was lower today though Asian currencies were still range bound," said Bhansali.

He advised exporters need to hedge near 85.95 and importers to wait for hedging purposes.