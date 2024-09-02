Manufacturing PMI Eases To Seven-Month Low Of 57.5 In August

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing PMI stood at 57.5 in August, below July's reading of 58.1, but above its long-run average of 54.0, signalling a substantial improvement in operating conditions.

New business rose sharply midway through the second fiscal quarter, but the pace of expansion eased to a seven-month low. Panel members attributed the increase to advertising, brand recognition and healthy demand trends. Competitive conditions reportedly dampened growth.

New export orders likewise increased at the weakest pace since the start of the 2024 calendar year. Yet, one in 10 firms noted an improvement in international sales, which they associated with stronger demand from Asia, Africa, Europe and the US. Although output continued to rise at a historically sharp pace, the rate of expansion moderated to the slowest since January.

Goods producers benefited from a moderation in cost pressures during August. Purchasing prices still rose, but did so to the weakest degree in five months. Firms that observed an increase remarked on greater leather, mineral and rubber costs. The rate of input buying growth was sharp and the strongest since April.