Manufacturing PMI Eases In April, But Still Indicates Strong Expansion

An indicator of manufacturing activity signalled the second-best improvement in the health of the sector for three-and-a-half years. The HSBC India Manufacturing PMI eased to 58.8 in April from 59.1 in March. A print above 50 indicates expansion.

Stocks of purchases, one of the five sub-components of the headline figure, increased sharply in April, according to a press release on Thursday. The rate of expansion was the third strongest since data collection started in early 2005, behind only those recorded last month and May 2023.

Expectations that demand conditions will remain conducive to growth supported inventory-building initiatives. Indian manufacturers reported robust demand for their goods in April, from domestic and external clients. Total new orders rose sharply, with the pace of expansion being the second strongest since the start of 2021. Growth was spurred by healthy demand trends and successful marketing campaigns, the release said.