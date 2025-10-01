Making Rupee Global: RBI Makes It Easier For Foreigners To Invest In India — Here's How

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday announced a slew of measures to promote the internationalisation of the rupee. These include allowing foreigners to invest money stored in rupee vostro accounts in corporate bonds.

"We have been making steady progress in the use of Indian Rupee for international trade. Three measures are proposed in this regard," Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Wednesday.

Under the initiative, banks that are authorised to deal in foreign exchange transactions will be permitted to lend in Indian rupee to non-residents from Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka for cross border trade transactions.

This means NRIs running businessess in these neighbouring countries will be able to raise working capital or fresh funds from Indian banks. Several large Indian lenders like State Bank of India have branches in these countries.

The RBI will establish transparent reference rates for currencies of India’s major trading partners to facilitate INR based transactions.

The central bank is looking at the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED), among others to establish reference rates, T Rabi Shankar, part time Member of Sixteenth Finance Commission and RBI Deputy Governor, said in a press conference.

"The objective is to reduce crossing currencies to get rates. We have to work out ways to set a benchmark reference rate," he said.

Cross currency means a currency pair or transaction that does not involve the US dollar.