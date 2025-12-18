Macro Moments Of The Year: GST Cut, Cooling Inflation, GDP At 8.2%, And More

A major overhaul of the goods and services tax (GST) system came into effect on Sept. 22. The new GST rate changes, cleared by the GST Council, altered the tax burden across a wide range of items used every day.

The Council decided to move away from the earlier four-slab structure of 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%, opting instead for a simpler two-rate system of 5% and 18%. A higher rate of 40% has been reserved for certain categories such as high-end vehicles, tobacco and sin goods.

The new GST rates and structure was brought in place to ease costs on several household essentials, while raising levies on luxury products.