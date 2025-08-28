Looking For A Job? Here Are The Sectors Hiring The Most
"Employers who share pay information hold a clear competitive advantage, as transparency helps job seekers make faster and more informed decisions," according to Indeed.
New job postings in India fell by 5.8% on Indeed, a major job listings platform, in July. The decline came after two straight months of rise, according to Indeed's research report.
"While postings were down 14.9% year-on-year, they still remain 70% above pre-pandemic levels, highlighting the resilience of formal hiring despite cyclical cooling. The job postings have fallen 21% since peaking in January 2023," the report stated.
Additionally, a slip in pay transparency was also seen. According to the latest data, only 45% job postings in July on Indeed include pay transparency against more than half of them incorporating salary information earlier this year.
Tech Sector Still Tops Hirings
According to the data released by Indeed, tech hirings are still at the core of India's job market even as other sectors come up.
"Even when overall hiring slows, tech remains the heartbeat of India’s job market. With one in five formal postings for software development, the real challenge isn’t demand, it’s whether we can build a workforce skilled enough to meet it," said Callam Pickering, Indeed’s APAC Senior Economist.
Here are the sectors which saw an uptick in hiring:
Data & Analytics: The sector saw a 15.4% rise in job postings since April this year and emerged as the best for job seekers.
Logistic Support: Job postings in logistic support sector are a close second, rising by 14.3%.
Therapy: With rising awareness around holistic wellbeing and care, job postings increased by 13.7% for therapy.
Dental: Dental job postings grew 13.6%
Sports: Sports job postings saw an increase of 13.2% since April.
Legal, insurance, medical technician, retail, and scientific R&D were also among the key hiring sectors.
On the other hand, medical information emerged as the worst performing sector in terms of job postings. Here is a list of the worst performers among sectors:
Medical Information: It saw a slump of 12.3% in job postings.
Pharmacy: The sector saw a downtick of 10.7%.
Education and Instruction: Job postings declined by 8%.
Physicians and Surgeons: Saw a decline of 7.8%.
Electrical Engineering: A 7.6% decrease in job postings was noted.
Hospitality and tourism, construction, driving, real estate, and production and manufacturing were also ranked among the worst performing sectors in terms of job postings.
Who Won In Pay Transparency?
The most transparent sector in terms of pay information are childcare and dental roles with 88% transparency while data and analytics offered just 9.4% pay transparency.
In a stark contrast to the number of postings, tech jobs consistently rank among the least transparent — only 18.2% of IT systems & solutions postings, 18.3% of software development roles, and 28% of IT infrastructure, operations & support listings disclose salary details.
"Given tech’s reputation for high salaries, some employers may feel less pressure to disclose pay, but in an increasingly competitive talent market, transparency remains a differentiator," the report stated.