Looking For A Job? Here Are The Sectors Hiring The Most

New job postings in India fell by 5.8% on Indeed, a major job listings platform, in July. The decline came after two straight months of rise, according to Indeed's research report.

"While postings were down 14.9% year-on-year, they still remain 70% above pre-pandemic levels, highlighting the resilience of formal hiring despite cyclical cooling. The job postings have fallen 21% since peaking in January 2023," the report stated.

Additionally, a slip in pay transparency was also seen. According to the latest data, only 45% job postings in July on Indeed include pay transparency against more than half of them incorporating salary information earlier this year.

"Employers who share pay information hold a clear competitive advantage, as transparency helps job seekers make faster and more informed decisions," the report stated.