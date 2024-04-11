Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Better MSME Credit Access, Support For Green Switch On Industry Wishlist

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections of 2024, expanding funding options for both capital expenditure and working capital for micro, small, and medium enterprises are part of the industry wishlist, according to the Confederation of Indian Industries.

The hope is to see initiatives like the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme formalise into a first-loss fund, said CII President Ramachandran Dinesh, while noting that the new government coming to power should continue to focus on MSME support.

The main factor of the broader funding access plan is systemic reforms, such as creating a formal mechanism for better rating support for MSMEs, in order to give them access to formal funding.

"If we can get a mechanism of rating, which then allows them (MSMEs) to access funds from the formal sector or through the fintech sector, that would create better opportunities to grow," Dinesh told NDTV Profit in New Delhi.

Help in green transition and funding aid for MSMEs to complete their digital journey were some of the other MSME-focused support that the industry body would like to see extended.

"From an industry perspective, we want high growth to continue and we want inclusive growth... We would like to see big-ticket reforms in land labour and to an extent in agriculture," Dinesh said.

Cutting across sectors, focus on social spends like education and healthcare, support for inclusive growth in terms of female employability and startup growth are some of the other broad themes on the CII's wishlist.