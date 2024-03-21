Indian Steel Firms' Profitability May See 25–30% Impact After EU Carbon Tax

The profitability of Indian steel companies exporting to the European Union may see a 25–30% impact after the implementation of the carbon border adjustment mechanism in 2026.

The EU's carbon tax, which will come into effect in 2026, aims to protect domestic manufacturers of products in six sectors—iron and steel, aluminium, cement, fertiliser, electricity and hydrogen—that undertook large capital expenditures to comply with European emission standards against cheap, non-compliant imports.

Indian steel exporters will have to pay between €60 and €80 per tonne of carbon emissions over and above the standards mandated under the CBAM. At present, India exports around 29% of its total steel exports to Europe and around 40% of that is likely to be impacted, according to industry analysts that NDTV Profit spoke with.

The carbon intensity of Indian steel producers, at 2.6 tonnes of carbon emissions per tonne of crude steel, is around 12% higher than that of global steel suppliers. This will require massive investments in carbon technologies to catch up to global norms, especially when it is out of line with companies' initial net-zero targets.

Under the CBAM guidelines, European importers have to disclose quarterly data on the emission levels of the slate of products imported till December 2025. The period between October 2023 and December 2025 is a transition period.