Liquidity Deficit In Banking Widens To Highest In Over Two Months

Liquidity deficit in the banking system widened to its highest level in over two months, with call-money traders citing payments for tax deducted at source and excise duty as the reasons. As of Thursday, the liquidity deficit—measured by the amount banks borrowed from the Reserve Bank of India through the repo window—stood at Rs 1.77 lakh crore, according to data from the central bank. On Feb. 28, the liquidity deficit was at Rs 1.89 lakh crore.

This led to the inter-bank call-money rate to rise above the RBI's marginal-standing-facility rate of 6.75% in early trade on Friday as the demand for funds from banks was strong, traders aware of the matter said on the condition of anonymity. At the time of writing, the three-day call-money rate was at 6.65% in comparison to 6.5% for one-day loans on the previous day.

The liquidity deficit rose as banks held excess cash balances with the central bank, according to a call-money trader with a state-run bank.