Oil Rises As Killing Of Hamas Leader Stokes Geopolitical Risk

Brent for October traded near $79 a barrel after tumbling by 4.1% over the prior three days, with West Texas Intermediate around $76. Hamas said Israel killed Ismail Haniyeh in an airstrike in Iran. Separately, the American Petroleum Institute said crude inventories fell by 4.5 million barrels last week. If confirmed by official figures later on Wednesday, it would mark the longest steak of declines since January 2022.