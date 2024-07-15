"The area planted with paddy in the current Kharif season has increased by 21% to reach 115.64 lakh hectares, attributed to improved monsoon rains, according to data from the Agriculture Ministry.Paddy cultivation had reached 95.78 lakh hectares by July 15 last year. Paddy is a significant crop during the Kharif season.According to the data released by the Department of Agriculture, the area planted with pulses has increased to 62.32 lakh hectares from 49.50 lakh hectares in the previous season. Specifically, the cultivation area for arhar has surged to 28.14 lakh hectares from 9.66 lakh hectares.However, coarse cereals sowing area is lower at 97.64 lakh hectares as against 104.99 lakh hectares a year ago.In the non-food category, the area under coverage for oilseeds is higher so far this Kharif sowing season at 140.43 lakh hectares as compared to 115.08 lakh hectares in the same period last year. Among oilseeds, soyabean acreage has increased to 108.10 lakh hectares from 82.44 lakh hectares.Cotton acreage is up marginally so far this Kharif season at 95.79 lakh hectares as against 93.02 lakh hectares.Overall, the total area under coverage for all Kharif crops has risen to 575.13 lakh hectares till July 15 of the current Kharif sowing season as against 521.25 lakh hectares in the same period last year.India imports edible oils and pulses to meet domestic demand. Higher acreage of pulses and oilseed crops could lead to bumper output if the weather conditions remain conducive till harvest.(With Inputs From PTI).Government Looks At Covering 25% Kharif Paddy Area with Climate-Resilient Seeds"