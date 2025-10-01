Key Indo-US Trade Deal Negotiator Rajesh Agrawal Takes Charge As Commerce Secretary
Rajesh Agrawal takes over from Sunil Barthwal, who retired on Tuesday.
Rajesh Agrawal, a 1994-batch IAS officer, has taken over as Secretary in the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in New Delhi, as per a government release on Wednesday. Agrawal takes over from Sunil Barthwal, who retired on Tuesday, Sept. 30. Agarwal is currently heading all talks between India and the US.
In addition, he is also heading the review of the free trade agreement in goods with the 10-nation ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) bloc, in addition to negotiations for the proposed comprehensive trade pact with Australia and Peru. In addition, he is also incharge of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).
From July 2021 to December 2022, Agarwal served as Chief Electoral Officer for Manipur, as well as the Principal Secretary for Power and Home in the Government of Manipur.
Agarwal has also served key roles as an Executive Director at the India Trade Promotion Organisation and as a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. He is credited with shaping India's skill development policies and represented the country for three years at the World Skills Governing Council.
Agrawal had recently underlined that India is pursuing ambitious FTAs with developed countries after already signing agreements with 27 nations. The strategy, he said, is to drive greater market access abroad, while gradually opening sensitive sectors under quota systems.
"We are trying to calibrate negotiations with domestic industry interests in mind, but giving some access to developed economies is essential if we want reciprocity in deeper market access," he noted. With global partners eager for a "piece of India's pie," Agrawal said the country must be farsighted.