Key Indo-US Trade Deal Negotiator Rajesh Agrawal Takes Charge As Commerce Secretary

Rajesh Agrawal, a 1994-batch IAS officer, has taken over as Secretary in the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in New Delhi, as per a government release on Wednesday. Agrawal takes over from Sunil Barthwal, who retired on Tuesday, Sept. 30. Agarwal is currently heading all talks between India and the US.

In addition, he is also heading the review of the free trade agreement in goods with the 10-nation ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) bloc, in addition to negotiations for the proposed comprehensive trade pact with Australia and Peru. In addition, he is also incharge of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).