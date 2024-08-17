Karnataka's Single Window Clearance Panel Approves 20 Projects Worth Over Rs 2,280.52 Crore

According to a statement shared by the minister's office, among the approved notable projects are Toyotetsu India Auto Parts Pvt.Ltd. and ILV South Warehousing Parks Pvt. Ltd., which plan to invest Rs 450 crore and Rs 423 crore respectively.

Toyotetsu India Auto Parts is investing in new fourth plant in Bidadi to cope with Innova Hycross demand to support TKML. Aoyama Seisakusho Co. has plans to invest Rs 210 crore in establishing an automotive fasteners production facility at Vasanthnarsapura.